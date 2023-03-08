Buckingham Fountain at the heart of Grant Park on Chicago’s lakefront

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories.

The Taste of Chicago is missing from Grant Park’s summer schedule, with NASCAR and Lollapalooza taking over Grant Park, but city officials insist the Taste of Chicago is still on for this year.

Pilsen Food Pantry moves into a former YMCA with a much larger space for services

Firewood Barbecue in Wicker Park 1856 W North Avenue was opened by a veteran married couple that also own Ella’s BBQ in Lincoln Park and Earl’s BBQ in Jefferson Park.