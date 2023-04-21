Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

City Council Revives Congress Theater Redevelopment Plan, Sets Up Key Votes To Advance $88 Million Project: The $88 million proposal was pulled out of the Rules Committee, which is considered legislative purgatory, after a labor agreement was reached between the theater operator and a local labor union.

Pioneer Bank Developer Gets $13 Million From City To Bring Languishing West Humboldt Park Site Back To Life: Under Park Row Development’s plans, the 1920s bank and neighboring lot will be transformed into nonprofit offices, community space, a cafe and affordable housing.

Tours Of Pullman Homes Restored To 1800s Glory Begin Saturday: The Pullman House Project will allow visitors to explore homes and see how people lived during the heyday of the Pullman company.