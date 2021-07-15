Extremely Local News: The California Clipper is coming back

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

1. The California Clipper Is Coming Back, And Café Marie-Jeanne Will Be Reborn As Segnatore In Humboldt Park

A group of Chicago bar and restaurant industry veterans plans to keep the Clipper the same and open a restaurant and bar with Italian-meets-Midwestern fare in the Café Marie-Jeanne spot.

2. The Chinatown Summer Fair Is Back And Bigger Than Ever, Aiming To Revive The Neighborhood After A Brutal Year

With food, live music and games for kids, the event will now run for two days, July 31-Aug. 1. Organizers are collaborating with Hip Hop in Chinatown for entertainment.

3. Max’s Chicken Restaurant In Mayfair Brings A Taste Of Home To Chicago’s Filipino Community

Max’s is a beloved staple in the Philippines — but the Mayfair location is the first from the chain in the Midwest.