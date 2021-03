Dead fish float in the Tijuca lake in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug 22, 2013. About 10 tons of dead fish have been discovered in the lake that sits next to the terrain where the city’s future Olympic park is being built for the 2016 Olympic Games. Environmental officials are investigating the fish kill. Biologists say it was likely caused by raw sewage making its way into the water, as has happened before. Rio has many problems with water pollution. Many of the waterways near where Olympic events are to be held have been found to be polluted. (AP Photo/Renata Brito)