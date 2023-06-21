Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

A Look Inside Bally’s Temporary Casino In Medinah Temple: The casino operator is still waiting for its gaming license, but previously has said they plan to open the River North site by the end of the summer.

The Warehouse, The Birthplace Of House, Awaits Final City Council Vote To Become Chicago Landmark: Alderpeople also will vote Wednesday to approve residential projects in West Loop, Wicker Park and South Loop, and a project to convert a closed Englewood school into a community center.

Chicago Center For Photojournalism Opens In Uptown, Hosting Exhibits And Classes On An Art Form In Peril: Founder Denise Keim opened the center with help from a pandemic recovery grant. “There’s no place like this, outside a university, that teaches photojournalism.”

