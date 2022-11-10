Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

General Iron’s Lincoln Park Facility Will Soon Be Demolished; Alderman Vows No Repeat Of Hilco Disaster: The city will hold a town hall Nov. 18 to share information and answer questions about the upcoming General Iron demolition

Longtime South Side Favorite Old Fashioned Donuts Celebrates 50 Years In Roseland: Lines of customers came out to celebrate Old Fashioned Donuts. The secret behind the shop’s success: Burritt Bulloch, its 84-year-old owner, who still makes the doughnuts by hand.

Supreme’s First Chicago Store Is Opening In Wicker Park At Former Hollywood Cleaners Location: The streetwear brand is opening its new store Thursday, company leaders announced.