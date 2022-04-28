Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Lincoln Park Neighbors Look To Hire Private Security Firm To Patrol Streets, Raising Concerns From Some: Amid rising crime, a group in Lincoln Park wants to hire a private security firm to patrol their streets. They’re tapping the same firm that was hired to patrol part of Bucktown and already patrols another area of Lincoln Park.

Ravenswood Residents Ditch Third-Party Delivery Apps In Effort To Boost Local Businesses: Restauranteurs throughout the city have urged people to order directly from them, as it provides them with more revenue during a hard time for eateries. A spreadsheet helps Ravenswood neighbors easily do just that.

To view the story we couldn’t get to, click this headline – Some West Siders Want Lyrical Lemonade Festival Out Of Douglass Park To Make Way For Juneteenth Celebrations