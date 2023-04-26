Two Alabama women have been convicted of feeding and trapping stray cats. (Getty)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

New White Sox Mascot? Meet The Stray Sox Park Cat Adopted By Team Photographer: The cat, aptly named Beef, was seen wandering the stadium and swiping snacks from fans. “You don’t expect to see a cat playing center field,” one fan said.

Iconic West Loop Murals Of Juice WRLD, Frankie Knuckles Mysteriously Painted Over: Area leaders, the city and the viaduct’s owner don’t know who painted over the murals — but the B_Line’s curator said someone destroyed them “intentionally” because the location is well-known.

The Thick Mall, A Vintage Market For Plus Sizes, Grows As Shoppers Flock To Event ‘Made For Fat Joy’: Founder Jovana Savic launched the market after years of struggling to find cool plus-size clothing and accessories in Chicago. The next event is May 21.