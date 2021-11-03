Extremely Local News: Steppenwolf Theatre unveils new theater and education center

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shared information on:

Steppenwolf Theatre Unveils 50,000-Square-Foot Theater And Education Center The Liz & Eric Lefkofsky Arts & Education Center houses a 400-seat round theater, classrooms and two bars.

Pilsen Corner Store Owner Hermila Alvarez, Remembered As ‘A Heroine In The Neighborhood,’ Dies Of Cancer The 50-year Pilsen resident was a mother and honorary “abuelita” to many, a beacon of hope for inmates and an advocate for single mothers.

Dorothy Gaters Retires As Illinois’ Winningest High School Hoops Coach — But Her Legacy Continues On The West Side Dorothy Gaters is a history-making high school basketball coach at Marshall High School. But her legacy isn’t just trophies — she taught some of the best women who have played and helped students become coaches.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular