Extremely Local News: Steppenwolf Theatre unveils new theater and education center

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shared information on:

Steppenwolf Theatre Unveils 50,000-Square-Foot Theater And Education Center The Liz & Eric Lefkofsky Arts & Education Center houses a 400-seat round theater, classrooms and two bars.

Pilsen Corner Store Owner Hermila Alvarez, Remembered As ‘A Heroine In The Neighborhood,’ Dies Of Cancer The 50-year Pilsen resident was a mother and honorary “abuelita” to many, a beacon of hope for inmates and an advocate for single mothers.

Dorothy Gaters Retires As Illinois’ Winningest High School Hoops Coach — But Her Legacy Continues On The West Side Dorothy Gaters is a history-making high school basketball coach at Marshall High School. But her legacy isn’t just trophies — she taught some of the best women who have played and helped students become coaches.