Extremely Local News: State Street will bring art and dining this summer

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

1. West Side Roller Rink Gets Key City Support, Moves Closer To Getting $1.5M In Public Funding

The rink could be built this summer at a city-owned vacant lot at 4008 W. Madison St. if City Council approves the plans.

2. West Side Nonprofit Dedicated To Helping Kids Robbed Of Laptops, Tablets, Van: ‘Such A Violation’

After a group broke into The Bloc’s West Humboldt Park headquarters, the organization is raising money to replace the stolen items and upgrade its security system.

3. ‘Sundays On State’ Will Bring Art, Dining to the Loop This Summer

State Street will close from Lake to Madison on select Sundays between July 11 and Sept. 12 for the event.