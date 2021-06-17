Extremely Local News: State Street will bring art and dining this summer

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jen Sabella (Block Club Chicago)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

1. West Side Roller Rink Gets Key City Support, Moves Closer To Getting $1.5M In Public Funding

The rink could be built this summer at a city-owned vacant lot at 4008 W. Madison St. if City Council approves the plans.

2. West Side Nonprofit Dedicated To Helping Kids Robbed Of Laptops, Tablets, Van: ‘Such A Violation’

After a group broke into The Bloc’s West Humboldt Park headquarters, the organization is raising money to replace the stolen items and upgrade its security system.

3. ‘Sundays On State’ Will Bring Art, Dining to the Loop This Summer

State Street will close from Lake to Madison on select Sundays between July 11 and Sept. 12 for the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories