Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

State Police ‘Instrumental’ In Helping Chicago Catch Armed Robbers, Neighbors Told: Chicago has seen a 24 percent increase in robberies citywide through mid-September when compared to last year, with many concentrated on the Near West and Northwest sides.

‘Merch Cuts’ In Chicago? Outcry Sparks Closer Look Into Venues Taking A Cut Of A Band’s Merchandise Sales: Touring musicians say they rely on merch to make money, and most small venues don’t take a percentage of their sales. But one music director says merch cuts can help streamline high-volume sales at larger venues.

To learn more about Chicago’s acorn surplus, click the headline: ‘Squirrels Have Gone Wild’ Celebrating An Acorn Surplus

