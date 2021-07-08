Extremely Local News: Southport Lanes closed for good

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 29, 2016, tourists walk along Chicago’s Lake Michigan waterfront and near the site where George Lucas wanted to build his Star Wars museum in Chicago. Friends of the Parks Director Juanita Irizarry led the obscure nonprofit that stood its ground and blocked Lucas’ private museum from being built on Chicago’s prized lakefront. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Southport Lanes Closed For Good After Nearly 100 Years, Will Auction Off Its Famed Sign

Southport Lanes has long been a part of Chicago lore given its history as a classic tavern that turned into a speakeasy and brothel during Prohibition. It added bowling lanes in 1922.

Goats On A Boat? ComEd Treats Its Hooved Workforce To A Downtown Cruise For #HotGoatSummer

A trip of goats who help clear vegetation along ComEd powerlines enjoyed a cruise along the Chicago River, and a break from their sustainable work.

A Little Village Laundromat Brings Math Out Of Classrooms And Into Everyday Life For Young Learners

The early learning installations at Linares Launderia were created to help kids understand math is all around them.