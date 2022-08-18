The study analyzed nearly 6,000 foods in the U.S. diet and measured their effects on minutes of healthy life gained or lost. (Getty Images)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”

Hundreds Of Kias And Hyundais Are Being Stolen In Cook County — Is A Viral TikTok Video To Blame?: Thefts are surging throughout the United States — with more than 600 thefts in Cook County — after a TikTok video from a group of teens showed how to start Hyundais and Kias without keys.

$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Are Coming To The South Side This Winter: The homes — built out of 8-foot-wide train shipping containers — will have ceilings that are nearly 10 feet. They will have 1,200-1,800 square feet of space, two stories and three to four bedrooms.

Sponsored by Marquette Bank