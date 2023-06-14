Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Want To See Soccer Superstar Lionel Messi Play In Chicago? The Cheapest Seat Will Cost You More Than $300: Messi, arguably the greatest footballer in history, is set to join MLS team Inter Miami CF in July and play at Soldier Field against the Chicago Fire on Oct. 4. Tickets already are selling for as much as $4,000.

Wicker Park’s Equity Arts Gets $5 Million City Grant Toward Buying Building, Opening ‘Creative Hub’: The nonprofit is still seeking to raise an additional $12 million to purchase the Lubinski Furniture building and convert it into a “retail incubator,” gallery spaces and more.

Volunteers Rescue Baby Bunnies Dumped Near Rogers Park Metra Tracks: ‘They Cannot Survive In The Wild’: Pet rabbits are often abandoned come summertime when people who buy them around Easter decide they can no longer care for them. There are safer ways to relinquish unwanted pets, volunteers say.

