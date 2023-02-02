Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

StopAlong Takes Over Logan Square’s Boiler Room: The StopAlong at Boiler Room will revive the famous PB&J special — a slice of pizza, a PBR tall boy and a shot of Jameson, the new owners said.

Rooftop Pastor’s Woodlawn Community Center Plan Gets Big Boost Thanks To $8 Million From McCormick Foundation: Pastor Corey Brooks spent months camped out on a rooftop to raise money for the center, which will be called the Robert R. McCormick Leadership and Economic Opportunity Center.

Schoolhouse Kitchen + Studio Aims To Get Northwest Side Kids Off Their Devices And Into Cooking: Schoolhouse Kitchen will open in February on the former home of Fearless Cooking on the border of Portage Park and Jefferson Park.