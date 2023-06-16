Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

North Side Alderperson Renews Push To Block City Council Members From Having Second Jobs: Alderpeople are paid six-figure salaries and have access to a city expense account, but they are considered part-time employees who can take outside jobs.

Meet G.I. Joe, Chicago’s Traveling Sausage Salesman Who’s Been Slinging Salami In Bars For Nearly 50 Years: Bar patrons say it’s a lucky day — or night — when “G.I. Joe” Perl rolls up in his fully stocked truck to offer samples of salami, jerky and other meat products.

Cycling Legend Marshall ‘Major’ Taylor Should Get A Congressional Gold Medal, U.S. Reps Propose: A congressional bill is the result of grassroots organizing from groups like the Bronzeville Trail Task Force, the Major Taylor Trail and the Major Taylor Cycling Club of Chicago.

