Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Salt Shed’s First Indoor Lineup Includes Flaming Lips, Bikini Kill, Iggy Pop, The Roots: The concert hall inside the former Morton Salt warehouse near Goose Island opens Feb. 17.

Chicago’s ‘Original’ Live Band Karaoke Celebrates 20 Years With Wicker Park Homecoming Party: The band has played everywhere from basement gigs to football stadiums, letting people sing their favorite songs with a full backing band. Their anniversary show is Saturday at Piece Pizzeria and Brewery.

