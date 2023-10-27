Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Beachfront Cafe Ropa Cabana Is Closed, And Its Owners Say The Park District’s Rules Are To Blame: Owners of the Rogers Park café had community support, but they said it was too difficult to operate under the Park District’s concessions contract.

10 Years After It Closed, Blue Bayou On Southport Is Coming Back: Alex Zupancic, owner and CEO of Last Call Tavern Group, said the revival is inspired by his time as a regular at the bar in the early 2000s.

Heavy Chicago Festival Brings Metal Legends And Hometown Heroes to Avondale: Chicago’s heavy metal music festival kicks off Saturday at Avondale Music Hall. It will also run next weekend.

