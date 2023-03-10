Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Rogers Park’s New 400 Theaters Could Close After 100 Years, As Fans Make Last-Ditch Effort To Save It: The New 400 Theaters opened in 1912 and made it through the pandemic. But the crowds haven’t returned, signaling the theater’s likely demise, its owner said.

First Responders Raising Money For Chicago Firefighter Who Lost His Young Son In Devastating Fire: A fundraiser will benefit firefighter Walter Stewart and his family after the deadly fire in his Northwest Side home.

City-Owned Warehouse In McKinley Park’s Manufacturing District Could Become A Movie Studio Or Apartments: Officials are asking for the public to weigh in on three proposals to revitalize the lots on West Pershing Road.