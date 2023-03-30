Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Can Silent Horror Film Series Save Rogers Park’s Struggling New 400 Theaters?: Classic silent films “Nosferatu” and “Phantom Of The Opera” will be screened and accompanied by live organ — just like the New 400 Theaters would have presented the movies in the 1920s.

Lez Get Together Collective Offers Booze-Free Events For Sapphic Women Seeking Friendship And Connection: Daniela Cabada started the collective in January after a popular TikTok about wanting to connect with other queer women outside Chicago’s bar scene and without the pressure of dating.

A Bigger Oak Street Beach, No Dreaded S-Curve: How A DuSable Lake Shore Drive Overhaul Would Change The Lakefront: Designs have not been finalized, but researchers have new images of shoreline protection measures they could implement to stop flooding.