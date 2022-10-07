Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Rogers Park Is The 5th Best Place To Live In The United States, According To New Ranking: Rogers Park was the only neighborhood to make the list of best cities to live and is one of just two Illinois locations included in the top 50.

After A Pandemic Slump, Portage Park’s Patio Theater Ready To Create Its Next Chapter: The owner has renovated parts of the old theater since taking it over in 2019 and plans to replace the marquee, bring back its historic “cloud sky” and hook up its organ once he has enough revenue.

Are You The City’s Best Karaoke Singer? Mayor Launches Tournament With A $5,000 Prize For Winner: Eighteen bars across the city will host competitions beginning Sunday. The best at each bar advances to the next round.