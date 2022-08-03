Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Wendy Snyder, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Mount Carmel Will Remain All-Boys School As Leaders Take Coed Plan Off The Table For Good: The Catholic school considered going coeducational. But leaders are abandoning the plan after a negative response from parents.

Rainbow Cone Franchises Now Available In 12 Other States: Here’s How Much It Costs To Own One: Startup investments including training expenses, design, construction, signs, computer systems and licenses can run up to about $1.3 million, plus franchise and marketing fees.

There’s A Star Wars Action Figure Garden And Little Library In Rogers Park, A New Hope For Local Kids: Orion Couling used Star Wars action figures to create the Galaxy’s Hedge, a rebel base on a small plot on the far, far North Side of Chicago.

