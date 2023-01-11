Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.

Rock Bottom Brewery Closes For Good After More Than 20 Years Downtown: The Grand Avenue craft brewery and restaurant was a staple for Downtown residents and tourists.

West Ridge’s Closed YMCA, Now A Migrant Shelter, Gets $3.75 Million For Renovation, Likely Reopening: The High Ridge YMCA received funding from the federal government two years after the facility closed to the public.