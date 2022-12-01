Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

UChicago Men’s Soccer Chases A Title As Coach Julianne Sitch Makes History By Leading Team To Final Four: Sitch, a former Red Stars player, is the first woman to coach a men’s soccer team to a Final Four. UChicago plays the Stevens Institute of Technology Thursday for a shot at the Division III title game.

Temporary Casino In River North Draws Complaints From Neighbors Who Doubt Traffic, Parking Won’t Get Worse: Bally’s plans to open a temporary casino in River North while it builds a permanent casino on the Chicago River’s North Branch.

At The Gym Pod In Fulton Market, Members Can Work Out In Privacy — In Their Own Shipping Container: The private gyms in shipping containers can be rented in 30-minute increments for $6 and offer a way for people to work out without the intimidating atmosphere or wait times of a traditional gym.