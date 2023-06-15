Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Riot Fest, Re:SET Festival Approved Despite Neighbors’ Complaints: Officials granted permission to host the shows — one of which kicks off in 10 days — following months of protests by neighbors and community leaders around what they say is a lack of transparency in the permit process.

All Chicago Pools On Track To Reopen June 23 After Lifeguard Hiring Surge, Parks Officials Say: Last summer, the city opened fewer than half of neighborhood pools because of a persistent lifeguard shortage.

Dolly Parton Sending Free Books To All Illinois Kids 5 And Under As Imagination Library Partners With State: The legendary country singer’s Imagination Library sends free books to 1 in 10 children aged 5 and under in the United States.

