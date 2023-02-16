Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

As Re:SET Concert Series Promotes Summer Shows In Riis Park, City Officials Tell Angry Residents They Never Approved It: The Park District has been criticized for allowing music festivals to take over public parks for weeks at a time without community input. Officials said the Re:SET concerts are being promoted without their approval.

A Huge Wicker Park Property Is Now For Sale — Will Josephinum Academy Be Able To Stay In Its Home Of 130 Years?: The sale of the 2.8-acre site could lead to a large development in the neighborhood, but the all-girls school that resides there hopes to stay.

Park District Supports Push To Make Promontory Point A City Landmark: Supporters say the move will better ensure Promontory Point’s iconic limestone steps are preserved.