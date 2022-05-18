Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Osterman Wants To Landmark Epworth Church After Developer Moves To Demo 130-Year-Old Building: A developer is seeking to demolish the Epworth Church that dates back to the early days of Edgewater, but preservationists hope to save it.

Douglass 18 Mini Golf Will Soon Reopen With Concession Stand And Patio Dining At West Side Park: The mini-golf course at Douglass Park will reopen June 4. Organizers are also building a concession stand and dining area.

Renegade Craft Fair Debuts In Andersonville This Weekend, 2 Years After First Trying To Come To North Side: Renegade Craft Fair will take over Clark Street this weekend, bringing nearly 180 vendor booths and over 250 artists to the neighborhood.

