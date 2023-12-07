Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Andersonville Small Businesses Team Up To Stop Foxtrot From Opening In Neighborhood: Foxtrot wants to open in the former Reza’s restaurant, but the landlord is now considering other tenants after more than 40 business owners opposed the plan.

Rogers Park Neighbor Launches Eco-Friendly Beach Gear Business Using Plastic Found In Oceans: Seeing a bird stuck in plastic on the Rogers Park lakefront inspired Jennifer Schlangen to launch EcoBeachie, whose flying discs are on sale for the holidays.

Thieves Swiping Rare Vinyl From Chicago Record Shops: Up to $10,000 in rare vinyl was taken from one shop. Shop owners are banding together to keep an eye out for people trying to sell these records.

Iconic Stock Yards Bank Building Is For Sale: The building, once the cornerstone for the city’s meatpacking industry, has been vacant for 50 years. The city is asking $1.9 million.