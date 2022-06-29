Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Chicagoans Getting ‘Unsettling’ Anonymous Texts — With A Map Of Their Address — Urging Them To Vote: The messages are leaving Chicagoans confused, worried about their ballot and concerned about their safety. It’s unclear who is sending them — but it’s not the city’s election agency.

Want A Free 50-Year-Old Pizza Oven? Uptown Taproom Owner Giving Away Godfather’s Pizza Oven To Make Space For New Bar: Uptown Taproom is set to open in the former Godfather’s Famous Pizza space on Wilson Avenue. But first, owner Andrew Pillman needs someone to take a giant pizza oven off his hands.

