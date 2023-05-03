Jen Sabella, Director of Strategy & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Grab A Racquet And A Friend: You Can Take Free Tennis Lessons Across Chicago This Month: Kids and adults can swing into some free lessons to celebrate National Tennis Month.

Delayed Belmont Avenue Resurfacing Project Kicks Off This Week In Avondale: The intersection of Belmont and Kimball will receive a major upgrade after a worker strike postponed the construction project.

Chicago Is Getting 3 New Public Libraries In Woodlawn, Back Of The Yards And Humboldt Park: Chicago Public Libraries in the South and West sides are receiving major overhauls with new and improved buildings

Saturday Protest In Bucktown Has One Objective: To Get You To Read More Comic Books: A Comic Book Protest will be held Saturday at Challangers Comics in Bucktown to encourage more comic book readers.