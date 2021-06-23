Extremely Local News: RDC Studio’s journey from graffiti art to gallery, Red-winged blackbird attacks, and more!

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 29, 2016, people take advantage of the warm temperatures at the 12th Street beach near the site where George Lucas wanted to build his Star Wars museum in Chicago. Friends of the Parks Director Juanita Irizarry led the obscure nonprofit that stood its ground and blocked Lucas’ private museum from being built on Chicago’s prized lakefront. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

After Pandemic Delays, Jerry Garcia-Inspired Venue In West Loop ‘Moving Forward,’ Owner Says

Plans call for a seated music venue that will feature “broad musical genres in a layout similar to a traditional jazz club.”

From Graffiti Art To His Own Gallery, David Orozco Hopes RDC Studio Will Inspire Young Artists: ‘Don’t Let Anyone Tell You, You Can’t’

The Belmont Cragin studio will host a grand opening Friday with free art classes, house music, Aztec dancers and a communal mural project.

Red-Winged Blackbirds Attacking People Along Lakefront Are Just Protecting Their Nests, Experts Say

“Caution” signs have gone up along the lakefront to warn people of the return of the red-winged blackbirds, sometimes referred to as “nature’s a–holes.”