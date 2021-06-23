Extremely Local News: RDC Studio’s journey from graffiti art to gallery, Red-winged blackbird attacks, and more!

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:
After Pandemic Delays, Jerry Garcia-Inspired Venue In West Loop ‘Moving Forward,’ Owner Says
Plans call for a seated music venue that will feature “broad musical genres in a layout similar to a traditional jazz club.”
From Graffiti Art To His Own Gallery, David Orozco Hopes RDC Studio Will Inspire Young Artists: ‘Don’t Let Anyone Tell You, You Can’t’
The Belmont Cragin studio will host a grand opening Friday with free art classes, house music, Aztec dancers and a communal mural project.
Red-Winged Blackbirds Attacking People Along Lakefront Are Just Protecting Their Nests, Experts Say
“Caution” signs have gone up along the lakefront to warn people of the return of the red-winged blackbirds, sometimes referred to as “nature’s a–holes.”