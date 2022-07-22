Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Rare, Decades-Old ‘Ghost Signs’ Revealed On Lakeview Building Facing Demolition: The siding on a wooden two-flat dating back to the 1890s was taken down recently, revealing well-preserved walls of advertisements for Shell Oil and Wonder Bread’s predecessor that might date back to the ’50s.

A Community Center For Youth Experiencing Homelessness Is Coming To The South Side: The $1.8 million community center will have showers, a clinic and storage space for youth to get the services they need, and a music studio, art space, and yoga room for relaxation.

To view the story we couldn’t get to, click this headline -> Koval Adds ASL Tour, Braille Menu Options At Ravenswood Distillery And Taproom