Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Revived Ramova Theatre Makes New Year’s Eve Debut With Slo ‘Mo Dance Party, Jazz Swing Band: The newly renovated theater will ring in the new year with 1920s-themed live performances, music and dancing.

Exotic Snack Guys Brings Rare And Worldly Foods To Logan Square: Peach Oreos? Peri Peri Pringles? After opening this summer in Lincoln Park, two friends have expanded their international snack emporium.

Former Roost Owner Teams Up With His Regular Customers To Open Folk Antique Store In Andersonville: Folk offers a variety of affordable handmade items as well as higher-end antiques for serious collectors.

Nisei Lounge Accuses CH Distillery Of Copying Its Malört-Inspired Ideas: The Wrigleyville lounge took the dispute to social media, saying the West Loop distillery took credit for a candy cane-infused Malört that Nisei launched years ago.