Extremely Local News: Ramova Theater in Bridgeport is being transformed into a live entertainment space

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Ramova Theater In Bridgeport, A ‘Sleeping Beauty,’ Readies For Its Comeback After Decades Of Sitting Empty

A $28 million restoration project will transform the crumbling theater into a live entertainment space, restaurant and brewery.

After Danny’s Tavern’s Iconic Sign Stolen From Closed Bucktown Pub, $1,000 Reward Offered For Its Return

The Bucktown building once home to the beloved dive bar was put up for sale this summer. The sign was officially reported stolen Aug. 1.

West Side Railroad Could Become A 606-Style Trail — And Lawndale Residents Want It To Bring Art And More To Area

The city plans to turn a 2-mile stretch of the Altenheim railroad into an elevated trail. Residents can weigh in on the plan Thursday.