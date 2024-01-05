Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Rainforest Cafe Dispensary Plan Scrapped: The controversial plan was called off after running afoul of state law and facing lawsuits to block it from opening.

Union Station Is Getting Redesigned — And Amtrak Wants Your Ideas On How To Improve It: Amtrak is running an online survey through January focused on Union Station’s services, amenities and accessibility.

Logan Square’s Former Corner Farm Lot Will Become 2 Single-Family Homes: The double lot was downzoned by the previous alderman to ensure that future developments would be consistent with other buildings on the block.