A photo of the Original Rainbow Cone, taken outside the Lombard location by Michael Piff/WGN Radio

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Sale Of Damen Silos To MAT Asphalt Owner Protested By McKinley Park Environmental Group: “If the state wants to sell this property, the community must be at the table,” members of the group tweeted.

Rainbow Cone Beverly Will Be Open All Winter: Rainbow Cone has been a Far South Side favorite since it opened in 1926, serving up a cone topped with slices of orange sherbet, pistachio, Palmer House, strawberry and chocolate.

To learn more about the Mold-a-Rama exhibit, click the headline: Mold-A-Ramas That Have Delighted Chicagoans For Decades To Be Featured In Museum Of Science And Industry Exhibit.