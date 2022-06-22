A couple skates toward an entrance to Lincoln Park Zoo May 16, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Broadway Through Edgewater Could Get Fewer Lanes, Lower Speed Limits And Bike Lanes: Ald. Harry Osterman is also proposing to add pedestrian islands to Broadway, boost density through new residential development and add a pool to the Broadway Armory.

Original Rainbow Cone Brings Famous Ice Cream To North Side With Truck At Lincoln Park Zoo: The Original Rainbow Cone’s truck at Lincoln Park Zoo is one of the only places on the North Side where people can buy the company’s famous ice cream.

Bronzeville’s Pilgrim Baptist Church Gets $2 Million To Rebuild, Create National Museum Of Gospel Music: State Sen. Mattie Hunter, who attended Pilgrim Baptist Church as a child, helped secure the funding to support a $10 million effort to rebuild the space destroyed by fire and a storm.

