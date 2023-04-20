Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Promontory Point Is Now A Chicago Landmark, A Major Victory For Activists Who Fought For Decades: Ald. Leslie Hairston, who advocated to Save the Point for two decades, saw it landmarked in her final City Council meeting before retirement.

The Freeze Is For Sale — But Owner Seeks Buyer To Keep The Beloved Summer Spot Alive: Owner Tony Zarcone said he’s looking for the right developer to carry on The Freeze’s legacy: “There’s no need to panic. It’s not going to close. It’s going to continue.”

The Bad Apple Taking Over Long-Vacant John Barleycorn Spot In Lincoln Park: The Bad Apple’s second location will open in October and feature an exclusive brunch menu that’s “bigger, better and made from scratch,” owner Kevin O’Hare said.

Sideshow Gelato Bringing Circus Tricks, Magic Shows And Vegan Scoops To Lincoln Square: Sideshow Gelato has been in the works nearly a year, with help from magician Penn Jillette. Owner Jay Bliznick will host multi-day grand opening starting May 17.