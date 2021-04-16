Extremely Local News: Preservationists plan to save workers cottages, West Side mini-golf will reopen, and more

Currently cancer-free, former ‘camper’ from 1998-2002, Amanda Garbatini, 21, lines up her putt on the new handicap-accessible mini golf course underwritten by The Travelers, at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford, Conn., during a Media Day event on June 14, 2008. Inspired and founded by the actor Paul Newman, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp is a nonprofit, residential summer camp and year-round center serving children and their families coping with cancer and other serious illnesses and conditions. (AP Photo/George Ruhe)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

With Workers Cottages Vanishing In Logan Square And Other Neighborhoods, Preservationists Roll Out Plan To Save Them

Developers are tearing down workers cottages to make way for single-family homes and condos, a practice preservationists hope to stop with a new project that launched this week.

After Years Of Disrepair, A West Side Mini-Golf Course Will Soon Reopen As A Bird-Themed Public Art Project

Teens designed the new mini-golf course as an educational attraction that will focus on bird wildlife native to the midwest prairie.

Plan To Stop ‘Rogue’ Tow Trucks From Preying On Car Crash Victims, Holding Vehicles ‘Hostage,’ Stalls In City Council Committee

Despite incidents of gunfire between rival tow truck drivers and towers listening to scanners to beat police to the scene of a crash, a council committee said it needs more time to consider the crackdown.