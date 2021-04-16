Extremely Local News: Preservationists plan to save workers cottages, West Side mini-golf will reopen, and more

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:
With Workers Cottages Vanishing In Logan Square And Other Neighborhoods, Preservationists Roll Out Plan To Save Them
Developers are tearing down workers cottages to make way for single-family homes and condos, a practice preservationists hope to stop with a new project that launched this week.
After Years Of Disrepair, A West Side Mini-Golf Course Will Soon Reopen As A Bird-Themed Public Art Project
Teens designed the new mini-golf course as an educational attraction that will focus on bird wildlife native to the midwest prairie.
Plan To Stop ‘Rogue’ Tow Trucks From Preying On Car Crash Victims, Holding Vehicles ‘Hostage,’ Stalls In City Council Committee
Despite incidents of gunfire between rival tow truck drivers and towers listening to scanners to beat police to the scene of a crash, a council committee said it needs more time to consider the crackdown.