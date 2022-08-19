Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Rogers Park Metra Station In Line For Much-Needed Renovation, But Neighbors Ask Rail Service For Better Station Maintenance: The Metra stop has not seen renovations since the early 1990s and has fallen into disrepair, neighbors said at a community meeting.

North Center’s Ribfest Is Back This Weekend For The First Time In 3 Years: Ribfest kicks off Friday afternoon, serving up racks of ribs and sides from 20 different food vendors. There also will be live shows and a kids section with activities and bounce houses.

Chicago’s Famous Paintings Are Becoming Pothole Mosaics Thanks To Artist Jim Bachor: Jim Bachor loved mixing highbrow art pieces with his mosaics-in-a-pothole style: “It’s just a little bit of joy that you didn’t expect in a ridiculous space.”

