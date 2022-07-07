Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Unofficial Winnemac Park Fireworks Are A Tradition. But Battered Ball Fields Won’t Get Upgrades Because Of Them, Ald. Says: The amateur fireworks show has been going on for at least 40 years, but it is now at the center of a debate as neighbors push for upgrades to the park’s baseball fields.

Portage Park’s Bim Bom Lounge, A Former Polish Heavy Metal Bar, Is Now A Studio And Recording Space: The new owners of Bim Bom Lounge turned the former bar into a recording studio. They hope it can be an affordable and accessible space for artists.

Teen’s Quinceañera Dreams Come True Thanks To Logan Square Neighbors: Dennise Melecio didn’t think she’d be able to afford a quinceañera for her daughter’s birthday. Neighbors came to the rescue, donating a dress, a DJ, a photoshoot and so much more to make it happen.

