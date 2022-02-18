Extremely Local News: Portage Park firefighters honoring fallen hero

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:
Dom’s Kitchen & Market Expanding Into Old Town After Success Of First Store: Dom’s Kitchen & Market will open its second store, located along Wells Street in Old Town, this fall.
After Cunneen’s Owner Steve Cunneen Dies, Widow Takes Over Beloved Bar As It Turns 50: Steve Cunneen opened Cunneen’s Bar in 1972 and was a near-daily presence at the Devon Avenue bar. He died Feb. 2 at 86 years old.
Portage Park Firefighters Selling T-Shirts To Honor Fallen Hero Mashawn Plummer With A Firehouse Memorial: Money raised from the T-shirts will go toward creating a memorial outside of the station for Plummer, who died in December while battling a fire.