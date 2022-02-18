Extremely Local News: Portage Park firefighters honoring fallen hero

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 22: Chicago firefighters hang memorial bunting over the fire station that houses Truck Company 16 after one of the Company’s firefighters was killed December 22, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. Two Chicago firefighters were killed and 17 others injured when a wall and roof collapsed during a building fire early this morning. The tragedy occurred on the 100th anniversary of Chicago’s Union Stock Yards fire, which killed 21 firefighters when a wall collapsed, which remained one of the nation’s worst tragedies for firefighter deaths until 9/11. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Dom’s Kitchen & Market Expanding Into Old Town After Success Of First Store: Dom’s Kitchen & Market will open its second store, located along Wells Street in Old Town, this fall.

After Cunneen’s Owner Steve Cunneen Dies, Widow Takes Over Beloved Bar As It Turns 50: Steve Cunneen opened Cunneen’s Bar in 1972 and was a near-daily presence at the Devon Avenue bar. He died Feb. 2 at 86 years old.

Portage Park Firefighters Selling T-Shirts To Honor Fallen Hero Mashawn Plummer With A Firehouse Memorial: Money raised from the T-shirts will go toward creating a memorial outside of the station for Plummer, who died in December while battling a fire.