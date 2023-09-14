Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Café Selmarie Closing After 4 Decades In Lincoln Square: The owner plans to retire and close the restaurant early next year. The Café Selmarie name and recipes will not be sold.

Englewood’s Only Sit-Down Restaurant Has Been Closed For Years. City College Plans To Bring It Back To Life: The school will use part of a $5 million grant awarded by MacKenzie Scott to refresh Sikia. Neighbors can share their hopes for the restaurant at a November luncheon.

As Riot Fest Approaches, West Siders Wait To See If Festival Will Be A Better Neighbor: The Douglass Park event has generated fierce pushback for years, but many support it amid pledges to scale back noise and traffic, better clean up the park and maintain public access.

Massive Meetup Of Graffiti Artists Returns To The South Side This Weekend: The Meeting of Styles gathering is this weekend in South Chicago and West Englewood, bringing internationally renown street artists to paint more than 100 spots on the South Side.

