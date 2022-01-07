Extremely Local News: Police investigating loud noises, possibly from TikTok bomb challenges, in Rogers Park

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the stories from the neighborhoods of Chicago:

What’s Causing Mysterious Explosions Around Rogers Park? Police Investigating Link To TikTok Bomb Challenge, Official Says-Loud explosions have vexed neighbors for months. One theory is the sounds are tied to a TikTok trend, the alderperson said.

Meet White Sox ‘Beer Helmet Guy’ Jake Von Esh, The Jimmy Fallon Lookalike Who Has Become Bleacher Famous-Jake Von Esh, the double Modelo-hatted Sox fan caught on camera last fall, was impersonated by Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.” Even the “Cane Guy” acknowledges, “Jake’s got the torch now.”

Adam’s Apple, Chicago’s Oldest Head Shop, Closing West Ridge Store This Month After 52 Years-“At 75 years old, I figure I have a few good years left,” owner Shelly Miller said. “I am a low-key guy. I’m just going to fade away.”