Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Proposed ‘Plow The Sidewalks’ Ordinance Would Task City With Clearing Snowy And Icy Sidewalks: Transportation and disability activists and Ald. Gilbert Villegas are behind an ordinance for a pilot city shoveling program they say will better keep walkways clear than fines for building owners who don’t shovel.

Lyrical Lemonade Leaves Douglass Park For Suburbs; 2nd Music Fest To Relocate After Pushback From West Siders: Neighbors protested after Riot Fest, Summer Smash and Heatwave took over much of the park, cutting off public space for private events. Heatwave is moving to Northerly Island this year.

Dennis Rodman Tipped A Performer $100 At A Chicago Drag Show: Drag performer Ari Gato said the Bulls legend took the mic to encourage the LGBTQ community to stick together and keep taking care of one another.