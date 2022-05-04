Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Chicago, Ukrainian Breweries Team Up For Special Beer To Support Humanitarian Efforts: Midwest Coast Brewing is collaborating with Varvar Brew in Kyiv to launch a version of Ukrainian Golden Ale.

Little Flies Everywhere: Huge Swarms Of Midges Take Over Lakefront During Unseasonably Cold And Wet Spring: The midges, which birds eat, are hatching and mating along the lakefront. The “biblical” swarms are making an already gross Chicago spring even grosser.

Gepperth’s Meat Market Closes After 115 Years, But Owner Might Revive The Space As A Steakhouse: While the butcher shop is calling it quits, owner Vincent Colombet said he’s planning to open a restaurant in the space, possibly a speakeasy-style steakhouse.

Sponsored by Marquette Bank