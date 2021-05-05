Extremely Local News: Plan to install lights at Welles Park, West Side Roller Rink plan, and more!

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Plan To Install Lights At Welles Park Baseball Diamonds Could Be Cut In Half After Some Neighbors Oppose It

The Welles Park Parents Association is revising its proposal to just two fields after a small group of neighbors said the plan to add lights would be too disruptive to the neighborhood.

West Side Roller Rink Plan Aims To Reclaim Area From Violent Crime, But Some Worry It’ll Put Kids In Harm’s Way

West Garfield Park residents can weigh in on the plan at a town hall Monday night.

Two Fish Crab Shack’s Seafood And Sauce Now Sold In 125 Grocery Stores As Restaurant Marks 5th Anniversary

The popular South Side seafood restaurant is celebrating its success with an all-you-can-eat treat for customers next month.