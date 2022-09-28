Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.

Plan To Bring Amazon Fresh To Lincoln Square’s Fifth Third Bank Building Dead, Alderman Says: A lack of transparency surrounding the development at 4800 N. Western Ave. kept the ward’s community zoning process from moving forward. Last month, the deal was scrapped.

Save The Mudpuppies: There’s A New Push To Protect A Cute But Threatened Chicago Salamander: A local group is launching a campaign this fall that asks Wolf Lake fishers that catch mudpuppies, a threatened population of aquatic salamanders, to immediately release them.