Extremely Local News: Pilsen’s Christmas Window Walk is back!

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago joins Bob Sirott this morning to give us all of the extremely local news happening around the Chicagoland area:

One Of The Country’s Oldest Choruses Is Celebrating Its 150th Birthday — And It Was Founded In Chicago

The Apollo Chorus of Chicago will be performing Handel’s “Messiah” at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance this weekend, an annual tradition dating back to 1879.

Pilsen’s Christmas Window Walk Is Back With Designs From Local Artists To Boost Small Businesses

Local artists were paired up with small businesses to design and create a holiday-themed storefront display. The event will run through Jan. 6.

Construction Starts On Shops At Big Deahl, A $250 Million Housing Complex On Near North Side

When finished, the development will include three residential buildings centered around a public park. The first building, called the Seng, is a 34-unit affordable condo building that should be finished by December 2022.