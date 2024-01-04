Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

15 Neighborhood Groups Get City Grants To Launch Pop-Ups In Empty Storefronts: Economic development groups across Chicago will get up to $300,000 to bring pop-up shops to struggling commercial districts.

Alcohol-Free ‘NA Day’ Doubles Capacity After Selling Out Last Year: The popular sober-friendly event will return Jan. 13 with 20 vendors pouring booze-free cocktails, wines, beers and spirits.

Wicker Park’s Firewood BBQ Rebrands As Pierogi Kitchen: Husband-and-wife duo Gosia Pieniazek and Artur Wnorowski are serving up sweet and savory pierogi, kielbasa sausage and more.

Ladies Who Lift Opening Strength-Focused Gym For Women, Nonbinary Folks In Ravenswood: The gym will offer strength training and personalized physical education to people who may not feel welcome in a traditional gym setting, owner Rae Reichlin said.